More showers through Friday, with flooding concerns lasting into the weekend

WEEK ENDS DAMP: The same system remains in place, keeping shower chances through Friday.There’s plenty of showers to start the morning, especially south, so grab the umbrella once again heading outside. Temperatures begin in the lower 60s. Visibilities are reduced too, making for tricky travel at times. On and off showers continue for the afternoon, but the brunt of the moisture arrives Friday evening and through the night. Temperatures through the early afternoon are in the lower 60s, and then fall into the 50s by the evening. The winds are a bit breezy too during the afternoon. More rain is ahead for tonight. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

STILL DAMP FOR THE WEEKEND: Conditions remain very unsettled through the weekend, and flood potential lingers too. Expect plenty of showers throughout the day on Saturday, especially during the morning and the early afternoon. Dry time works in during the afternoon, but temperatures will have difficulty rebounding. Expect readings in the middle to upper 60s. By the time all is done, additional rainfall amounts since Friday reach 1 to 2 inches, with the higher amounts likely near the border. Dry time and even a bit of sun moves in for Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, however. Temperatures are warmer too, in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’s humid too.

NEXT WEEK: The shower and thunderstorm chances linger through early next week. Monday brings the chance for more thunderstorms, with temperatures approaching 80 degrees. Tuesday is more of the same, with the shower and storm chances lingering. Temperatures are near 80 degrees. Wednesday could be the day we finally dry out completely! Temperatures fall back a bit too, with readings in the middle to upper 70s. Thursday remains on the dry side too. Temperatures are similar to Wednesday, with readings in the middle to upper 70s and a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great weekend!