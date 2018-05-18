× One person dead, two others injured after shooting in parking lot of GA high school

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia — One person died Friday night after she was shot in the parking lot of a high school in Georgia, WXIA reports.

The deceased individual, identified as a woman in her 40s, was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, officials told the Atlanta-based news station. Officials add that she was shot three times in the chest.

Two other people were taken to the hospital as well. One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while the other was injured after being pushed, according to WXIA. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.