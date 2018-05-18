× People evacuated from apartment building after roof collapse in Glen Rock Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews responded to the scene of a roof collapse Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. at an apartment building in the 100 block of School Street in Glen Rock Borough.

People have been evacuated from the building, but there is no word on if any injuries have been suffered or the extent of any damage at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.