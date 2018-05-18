Police look for missing 8-year-old girl

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Harrisburg Police are looking for an 8-year-old girl who Melrose School staff say ran away from the school Friday morning.

Deaveon Jones ran toward Derry Street around 9:21 a.m., according to police, who responded to the school about an hour later. School staff searched the area but were not able to find her, police add. Family and friends near the school were contacted and they verified that she was not there.

Jones is approximately 4’5″ tall and weighs about 75 pounds, the Harrisburg School District states in a release. She was wearing a gray hooded jacket with a gray polo shirt underneath, black pants and possibly white and black sneakers, police say. Her hair is braided.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.