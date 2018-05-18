Public welcome to attend memorial for fallen York City Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Memorial service to honor fallen York City Officer, Alex Sable will take place at the York Expo Center's Utz Areana.

Doors open at 11 a.m., with the memorial service to follow starting at noon.

Officer Sable went into cardiac arrest while at a training facility in Maryland last week.

He spent several days in the hospital where Officer Sable later died.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

If you would like to donate to Officer Sable's family, click on this link.