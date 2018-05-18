Roof of Glen Rock apartment building partially collapses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ROCK, YORK COUNTY, P.A. --- Shelly Brown lives in an apartment on the 100 block of School Street with her boyfriend and two children.

A little before 4 a.m. Friday, she said she was awoken by yells from her family: their roof was caving in.

"I was in the living room and I was trying to get the cat out and try and look for the other two cats but I could only get one out," said Brown.

She said wires and HVAC units were torn from the walls as water filled their apartment.

She said their home is a total loss.

"Everything was covered. The bed, I couldn't even see anymore; the couch, I couldn't see anymore. Everything was just covered in roof," said Brown.

Her family, however, made it out safely.

"If we had been sound asleep, if my boyfriend hadn't been awake, if the kids hadn't heard the noise...Who knows what would've been happening," said Brown.

Shelly believes this scary situation came with a warning.

She says since they moved in about a year ago, every rain shower caused a leak inside their walk-in closet.

The only repair done, she says, was a panel replacement and they were told the roof was new.

However, she says clothes and linens continued to get ruined and she says she called in complaints to property management at least five times.

"They never fixed the roof and it just kept getting worse and worse and finally, the closet became unusable," said Brown.

Now, Red Cross Central PA is aiding a total of 33 people as a result of the partial collapse.

"I can't help but think if they had just taken a look at this, this all could've been avoided," said Brown.

She believes the property owners, Southern Management Rentals, needs to provide new housing to the residents, instead of sending them to a shelter.

"There has to be enough housing for all of us. There has to be some way to make this right," said Brown.

FOX 43 called Southern Management Rentals but the representative who responded said they have no comment at this time.