State senator asks DA’s to stop prosecuting low-level marijuana offenses

HARRISBURG — A state senator published an open letter Friday to Pennsylvania’s 67 district attorneys asking them to stop prosecuting marijuana possession and smoking cases.

Sen. Daylin Leach, a democrat, cited that nine states have already legalized marijuana for adult use while 13 others have decriminalized it.

A portion of his letter stated, “If people are convicted this year, and legalization occurs next year or the year thereafter, thousands of people will have a stain on their record that will be extremely difficult or impossible to remove.”

Sen. Leach, who represents parts of Montgomery and Delaware counties, introduced a bill in 2017 that would legalize marijuana for adult use throughout the commonwealth. A year prior, his bill to legalize medical marijuana was signed into law.

