Daycare worker accused of shaking 5 month-old baby

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A daycare worker in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County is facing charges after allegedly shaking a five month-old baby.

Devin Mitchell, 21, is facing charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Police say the charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 23rd, when another employee observed Mitchell shaking the infant, causing injuries. The alleged incident took place inside the daycare center, located on the 4600-block of Linglestown Road.

Mitchell was arraigned and released on $75,000 bail and pre-trial supervision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Corcoran at (717) 657-5656.