“Lift with a Trooper” event pairs teens and PA State Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Pa.-- State Police in Lebanon County flexed their muscles on Saturday morning, alongside a group of teenagers.

The first "Lift With A Trooper" event was held at New York Fitness Club in Lebanon.

Troopers from Troop L - Jonestown Barracks teamed up with teens to compete in a series of lifting competitions.

Money raised will support their Camp Cadet program; a summer camp for youngsters to introduce them to the criminal justice system. The event organizer says it was also a way for the teens to see law enforcement officers in a different setting.

He was impressed by their enthusiasm.

"It is a great feeling knowing these kids wanted to come out, they wanted to be with us. They showed their support for us, they wanted to make this event a success and it means the world to me," said Trooper Justin Summa, who planned the event.

21-teens competed in the event from Northern Lebanon High School, ELCO High School and Annville-Cleona High School.

Best overall awards were given for bench press, squat, and deadlift, as well as best male and female overall. Trooper Justin Summa.

Trooper Summa thanked a number of sponsors for making the event possible, including: R and K subs, Palmyra, PA

Camelot Cleaners – Lebanon, PA

Fresh Donuts – Lebanon, PA

Leitzel’s Jewelry – Myerstown, PA

Pizza Town – Jonestown,. PA

Envy Hair, Nail, and Tanning Studio – Jonestown, PA

Moose’s LZ – Jonestown, PA

Heller’s Gas – Jonestown, PA

Bayer Corporation – Myerstown, PA

Bell and Evans – Fredericksburg, PA

PPC Lubricants Inc. -Jonestown, PA

Patriot Sons Motorcycle Club

Loser in Love Tattoo Fallon, NV (provided logo)

New York Fitness Clubs (providing location)

Pennsylvania Nation Guard (assisting)

Mission BBQ (catering) State Police are already planning next year's event.