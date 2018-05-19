× York City police investigate Saturday morning shooting

YORK, Pa — Police in York City are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Officers say the shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Princess Street.

One man suffered two gun shot wounds and was taken to York Hospital. He is in stable condition at this time.

Police say they are looking for 2 male suspects.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.