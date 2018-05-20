× 3 year-old boy rescued from manure pit in Chester County

HONEYBROOK TOWNSHIP, CHESTER COUNTY, Pa — A 3 year-old boy is rescued from a manure pit on a Chester County farm Saturday evening.

First responders were called to a farm in Honey Brook Township around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after a 3 year-old had fallen into a 10 foot deep manure pit.

Rescuers in dry suits and rope harnesses had put plywood into the pit for stability and were then able to get him out of the manure.

Crews say the he was alert and crying when he was rescued.