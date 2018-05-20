× Driver dies from injuries days after Lancaster County crash

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash on West Church Street in Lancaster County has died two days later.

Police say that Inna Kazimirova, 19, succumbed to her injuries on Friday that she sustained in a crash.

On May 16, police responded to a 2 vehicle crash on the first block of West Church Street just after 9:00 p.m.

Kazimirova was driving westbound when she crossed over the double lines and struck a pick-up truck driven by Jhoanny Sosa, 23.

Sosa was trapped and sustained serious injuries in the crash.