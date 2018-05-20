Enjoying dry time before more rain moves through

DRY MONDAY: We keep the clouds most of Monday with a few peaks of sunshine. The day starts off near 60 with a high just below 80-degrees.

Winds will be mostly calm for a pretty good start to the work week!

TUESDAY RAIN: Showers move into the area very late Monday, mostly into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The morning commute will be wet with temperatures hovering around 60. Off-and-on showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible continue throughout the day. Highs make it to the low-70s in another otherwise cloudy and dreary Tuesday.

KEEPING THE WARM TEMPS: The last half of the work week stays mostly dry. Highs hover around 80 with morning lows near 60 for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Winds remain light with a return to mostly sunny skies by Thursday. We could see low thunderstorm chances return for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long