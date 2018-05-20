L.L. Bean CEO drives Bootmobile to deliver commencement address at Dickinson College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.-- Graduates at Dickinson College in Cumberland County got quite a treat along with their graduation ceremony on Sunday.

The CEO of L.L. Bean and 1992 graduate Steve Smith rolled up to the event in a company Bootmobile. He delivered the commencement address and says he loved every minute he spent at Dickinson.

Smith was awarded an honorary Doctor of Business Management Degree.

The 530-graduates were then surprised with each receiving an L.L. Bean Allagash Pack Basket.