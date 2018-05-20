Police: Two men arrested after fight involving weapons

GLEN ROCK BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Two men were arrested after a fight involving a gun and a crossbow in Glen Rock Borough on Saturday.

Southern Regional Police say that Glen Yerkes, 56, and two other people were drinking when he punched a female two times, starting a fight between Yerkes and the woman’s male friend Daniel Banaszak, 51.

Banaszak got a loaded gun and allegedly pointed it at Yerkes.

Yerkes fled to his home in the 100 block of Hanover Street where he grabbed a crossbow, and allegedly pointed towards the people on the porch across the street.

Police were called just after 9:00 p.m., and saw Yerkes with the crossbow and ordered him to lower the weapon.

Both men were taken into custody.

The handgun was seized by responding officers and the crossbow was later recovered.

Yerkes and Banaszak are facing charges of Simple assault, Terroristic threats, Disorderly conduct and Harassment.