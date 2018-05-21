× 80-year-old woman dies after crash in Halifax Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An 80-year-old woman is dead after a Sundaymorning crash.

Georgene Miller, 80, succumbed to her injuries at Holy Spirit Hospital.

On May 20 around 10:45 a.m., Miller was driving her 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on Route 147 in Halifax Township when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree head on.

The impact caused major damage to the vehicle and shut the roadway down for approximately two hours.

Miller was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital where she later died.