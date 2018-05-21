× Amtrak says it’s expecting more than 320,000 riders over Memorial Day weekend

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amtrak is expecting more than 320,000 customers over Memorial Day as the summer travel season kicks off, the rail company announced Monday.

The company says it is expecting heavy ridership during the summer months, as the spike in gas prices could push travelers to take advantage of Amtrak’s affordable fares and convenient service.

“On Amtrak trains, customers can visit the most popular cities in the country for their summer travel, whether it’s to catch a baseball game, explore a new city, experience a summer musical festival, have an outdoor biking or hiking adventure or take it easy and relax at a beach,” said Amtrak Chief Marketing Officer Tim Griffin. “Instead of sitting in traffic to reach these destinations, sit in comfort and enjoy the journey with Amtrak.”

Amtrak has upgraded its free Wi-Fi on Northeast Corridor trains, and at select stations, has refreshed its train interiors, and offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”), the ability to travel with small pets and bikes on many trains, a generous baggage policy, large spacious seats with ample leg room, and no middle seat.