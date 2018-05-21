× Baltimore County officer killed in line of duty, authorities say

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A female Baltimore County police officer died in the line of duty Monday afternoon following a confrontation, authorities said.

The officer, who has not been identified, responded to Linwen Way in the community of Perry Hall around 2 p.m. after dispatch received a call regarding a potential burglary with four suspects, according to police. The officer was then critically injured. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

At this time, police are not able to confirm if the officer was shot. Witnesses told The Baltimore Sun, as well as other media outlets, that the officer may have been run over.

Officers are searching for at least one armed suspect.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered his condolences on Twitter.

“Our prayers go out to this brave officer’s family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community,” a portion of Gov. Hogan’s tweet said. “The suspect who committed this terrible crime remains at large, and @MDSP are assisting Baltimore County Police in their search. The state stands ready to provide any and all resources necessary to capture this individual and bring them to justice.”

