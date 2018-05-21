Baltimore County officer killed in line of duty, MD Gov. Larry Hogan says
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A female Baltimore County police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.
In a tweet, Gov. Hogan stated, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today. Our prayers go out to this brace officer’s family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community.”
Baltimore County Police received a call for a suspicious vehicle on Linwen Way in the community of Perry Hall around 2 p.m. The county’s police department added that officers are searching for at least one armed suspect.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.