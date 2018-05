× Crews on the scene of school bus off the road in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a school bus that went off the road with multiple people aboard this morning.

The incident occurred sometime around 7:00 a.m. on Erly Rd. and Church Road in Centre Township.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered or the extent of any damage at this time.

FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.