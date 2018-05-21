Former Browns’ quarterback Johnny Manziel to head north, play in Canadian Football League

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 27: Johnny Manziel of the Cleveland Browns of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half on December 27, 2015 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

CANADA– It looks like “Money Manziel” is taking his game to Canada.

According to NFL.com, QB Johnny Manziel signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League on Saturday.

Manziel, 25, hasn’t played professional football since his release from the Cleveland Browns after the 2015 season.

The former Heisman Trophy winner, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Browns in 2014 following a standout career at Texas A&M, was cut by the Browns while under investigation for domestic assault against his former girlfriend.

Manziel later reached a deal with prosecutors for conditional dismissal of the charge.

He had been looking for a way to get back into the game for the past few years, most recently participating in a couple spring games that are aimed towards helping NFL-caliber players another look to draw interest from a team.

The Tiger-Cats opened up training camp Sunday and start the regular season June 16 against Calgary.

