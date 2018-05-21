Local corvette club delivers sweet treat to police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP -- The York County Corvette Club gave back to York County police officers by delivering sweet treats to them this morning.

The corvette club reached out to Maple Donuts and teamed up with the donut shop to give back to our local men and women in blue. This donut delivery comes just days after Police Appreciation Week, which ended on Friday.

The corvette club believes saying thank you to our local police shouldn't wait for one week a year and hope to make this donut delivery an annual day of giving, not just here in York County but nationwide.

FOX 43’s Lynda Weed was on hand this morning to see how the officers reacted to the surprise breakfast.