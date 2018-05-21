Much drier week ahead with less rainy days!

ANOTHER DRY DAY: A brief break from shower and thunderstorm chances begins the new work week! Skies are partly cloudy to start with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s for most. There’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine through the rest of Monday. Temperatures reach the middle 70s to near 80 degrees with light and variable winds. Much of the overnight period is dry, but skies remain mostly cloudy. Some showers arrive late, close to daybreak. Overnight lows fall into the middle 50s to lower 60s. The chance for showers remains through the rest of Tuesday. Even a few thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. The showers gradually dry out through the night.

MORE DRY TIME & SUNSHINE: Aside from an early shower Wednesday, the rest of the day is dry. Skies are partly cloudy. Temperatures are a bit warmer too, with readings in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Plenty more sunshine continues for Thursday. Temperatures are a bit warmer, with readings for many crawling into the lower 80s. Friday brings even more sunshine, and it’s warmer. The humidity starts to increase again, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The holiday weekend doesn’t look too so far. Saturday is a mainly dry day, but there is a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s. High humidity levels add a muggy feel. A much better chance for showers and thunderstorms comes on Sunday. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. It’s still quite muggy too.

Have a great Monday!