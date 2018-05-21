Nationals promote top prospect outfielder Juan Soto from AA Harrisburg

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals bats in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during his MLB debut at Nationals Park on May 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Washington Nationals chose a top prospect outfielder from the Harrisburg Senators’ roster to make his major league debut.

Top prospect OF Juan Soto, 19, has played only 9 games at the AA level, but he made his Major League debut on Sunday.

He struck out in his only at-bat after not starting against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soto’s activation stems from a multitude of injuries the Nationals have suffered, including when utility IF/OF Howie Kendrick tore his Achilles to end his season.

In his 8 games in Harrisburg, Soto hit .323 with 2 HR’s and 10 RBI’s.

However, in 31 games in two lower level stops this season, Soto combined to hit for 7 HR’s and 42 RBI’s.

He is expected to see the bulk of playing time in left field, while Michael Taylor and Bryce Harper slide in at center and right field respectively.