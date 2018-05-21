× Payment plans available for 2018 season at Dutch Wonderland

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Payment plans are available for the 2018 season at Dutch Wonderland.

Payments can be as low as $33 each, allowing family fun to be cheaper than ever before.

There is a 2018 all season dining pass available for $89.99, which allows a Season Passholder to redeem their pass at participating locations throughout the park for 2 Combo Meals during every visit!

Season Passholders can enjoy 1 lunch and 1 dinner plus a snack during each visit of the 2018 Summer Season.

For more information on the available plans, you can visit the Dutch Wonderland website here.