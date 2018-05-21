× Police: 11 children injured after school bus crashed in attempt to avoid collision with truck

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (6 p.m.): A school bus crashed on Erly Road around 7:21 a.m. Monday after the driver veered out of the lane in an attempt to avoid a collision with a Dodge Ram, which entered the opposing lane of travel, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The bus, which was carrying 38 students to West Perry’s high school and middle school, struck an embankment twice before coming to a stop in the middle of Erly Road, blocking both lanes of travel, police add.

Eleven of the students were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.

The operator of the Dodge Ram, who was not injured, has been cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.

PREVIOUSLY (10:45 a.m.): 11 children have suffered minor injuries in Monday morning’s school bus crash.

The driver of the bus and truck were not injured.

Minor injuries have been reported after a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and pickup truck occurred Monday morning.

State Police were contacted around 7:20 a.m. on May 21 about a two-vehicle crash as the intersection of Church Road & Erly Road in Centre Township.

Those that were injured are being transported to West Shore Hospital, but it is unknown how many people were injured or the extent of any injuries at this time.

Police say that the school bus was from the West Perry School District.

PREVIOUSLY: Crews are on the scene of a school bus that went off the road with multiple people aboard this morning.

The incident occurred sometime around 7:00 a.m. on Erly Rd. and Church Road in Centre Township.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered or the extent of any damage at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.