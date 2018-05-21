Police raid Hazleton home, find illegal nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa.-- A police raid of what appeared to be a normal Hazleton home revealed an an illegal after-hours nightclub and hookah lounge.

According to WNEP, police began getting complaints last summer about the home, and on Sunday morning, authorities armed with a search warrant through the Liquor Control Board raided the home.

Police reportedly removed 200 people from the home, and arrested homeowners, Fernando Pinales and Myra Gonzalez, as well as Alfredo Pinales.

According to police, five children were found sleeping on mattresses on the second floor at the time of the raid.

An investigation has found that the nightclub would open at 2:30 a.m. and not close until several hours later.

During those hours, the house would hold anywhere from 100 to 300 people with armed guards at entrances.

During the investigation, undercover agents discovered bartenders, waitresses, DJ's and a hookah lounge. Windows were also sound-proofed with plywood and foam, which officers said created a fire hazard.

Investigators removed 100 hookah pipes, a commercial sound system, 90 bottles of alcohol and nearly 900 dollars in cash.