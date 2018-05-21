× Sports City available for purchase or lease

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The same developer planning the Forest Hills Commons retail/restaurant center in Lower Paxton Township is now offering sale or lease of the Sports City building, across the street, for synergistic, low-cost opportunities to locate on the booming Linglestown Road corridor.

RSR, REALTORS® is listing the Sports City flex property at 4141 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112 – the current home of the Capital Area Soccer Association — for $2.4 million. It is also available for lease at $3.95 per square foot.

For information on the property, contact Jim Koury, 717-439-2115 or jkoury@rsrrealtors.com

One tenant, the popular Kimlee Vietnamese Restaurant, will stay, said owner Eric Kessler, of Vanguard Realty Group. The Capital Area Soccer Association, is “not sure if they’re going to remain after this year,” Kessler said, so he will seek another long-term tenant to join the Kimlee Restaurant.

Kessler said construction will soon begin on his Forest Hills Commons across the street from Sports City and is expected to start leasing in spring 2019. The new shopping center is meant to attract restaurants, a bank, a cellphone company, and a small boutique grocer – locally based neighborhood services for the 2,550 families living in Blue Mountain communities, Kessler said. The location’s proximity to residents traveling past several times a day makes it attractive to retailers.

The site offers an opportunity for a business hoping to capitalize on the rising visibility of Linglestown Road, also known as Route 39, said RSR Realtors CEO Jim Koury. RSR is also involved in marketing Forest Hills Commons.

“It’s rare to see an existing building with so much potential become available just as new development is underway nearby,” Koury said. “The synergies are tremendous. When Forest Hills Commons comes online, RSR will help businesses seeking all the advantages new construction can offer, while the Sports City complex offers affordable flex space in the heart of one of the region’s strongest growth corridors.”

The Sports City property, built in 1972 and with systems refurbished in 2005-06, offers proximity to the same demographic, but at lower rates in tune with older construction. The highest and best use could be a discount retailer, Kessler said. Other possible uses for the 47,000-square-foot property include distribution or wholesale center.

Sports City offers:

Newer electric, gas furnaces, bathrooms, HVAC roof units, and parking lot, all from the 2005-06 renovations.

36-foot ceilings.

198 parking spaces.

Build-to-suit and ground lease possibilities.

“The Linglestown corridor features growing communities,’’ Kessler said. “That’s where people live, and that’s where retailers want to be.”

SOURCE: RSR Realtors