Two men arrested after $90M worth of liquid meth found in semi-truck

LINDEN, N.C. — Two men were arrested after more than $90 million worth of liquid methamphetamine was found in a semi-truck in North Carolina.

WTVD reported that the truck was being driven by 49-year-old Raul Topete Arreola and 48-year-old Aquileo Perez Pineda. Each has been charged with three counts of trafficking meth.

There was a total of 120 gallons of liquid meth in the tank, which would be converted into 454 kilograms of crystal meth with an estimated street value of $91 million, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

Officials said a 2009 Peterbilt truck was seized in Linden, about 20 miles northeast of Fayetteville. The suspects have been jailed in Harnett County under $3 million bonds.

An immigration detainer has been issued for Pineda and Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking into the immigration status of Arreola.