Work to begin on Kirks Mill Road bridge in Lancaster County during the week of June 4

LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Repairs on the Kirks Mill Road (Route 2002) bridge, which spans Reynolds Run in Little Britain Township, is scheduled to begin during the week of June 4, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge will be closed while the work is performed, PennDOT says. Drivers will be detoured along Route 272 (Nottingham Road) and Little Britain Road (Route 2003).

The bridge is one of 558 being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a joint partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, which is leading construction for the entire project.