× York City Police Officer charged in domestic assault

SPRING GROVE, PA. — A York City Police Officer is charged with simple assault and harassment after police were called to his home. It happened Sunday on the the 3800 block of Old Joseph Rd. in Spring Grove. Southwestern Regional Police were called to the home of Ritchie Blymier for a reported domestic assault. According to court documents, police saw Ritchie’s wife had scratches and red marks on both sides of her neck and chest. There was also redness and swelling on her right wrist.

According to the victim, she took Ritchie Blymier’s cell phone during an argument. He then tried to get the phone back, pushing her onto a bed and using his knee to hold her down while grabbing her wrists to hold her down. He then allegedly placed his hands on her chest and throat while grabbing at her to get the phone.

According to a York City spokesman, Blymier has been relieved of his duties with pay pending an internal investigation.