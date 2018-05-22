Community remembers 20-year-old shooting victim from York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Friends and family came together Tuesday in York to remember a man who was killed in what police are calling a targeted shooting.

20-year-old Philip Banks Jr. of York, was shot and killed in the first block of North Franklin Street.

The shooting happened at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, outside of a home in broad daylight.

Family and friends gathered at the scene Tuesday placing balloons, candles, and messages on the sidewalk, in his memory.

One of Banks friends, who wishes to keep her identity private, says she wants people to remember him as the kind, funny and giving person that he was.

"Everyone liked him from everywhere," she said. "He was just one of those people you want to be around," Banks friend added.

Many in the community say they want to see a change in gun violence.

"It`s fear everyday, it`s everyday, shootings, everywhere. I am scared to have my kids out here, I can`t even take my son a walk when it`s broad daylight," said a neighbor.

This is the fourth homicide in York so far this year.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department.