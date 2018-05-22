× Constable facing charges after allegedly sending obscene photographs of minor via email

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A constable of Lititz resigned just five days following his arrest pertaining to allegations that he sent obscene photographs of a child via emails, according to an administrator within the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

James Wible, 46, was arrested May 12. He one count of obscene and other sexual materials and performances.

Between the dates of June 2017 and May 2018, Wible allegedly send photographs of a child to another person by email. The photographs were zoomed in on the genital area and depicted the child in underwear, the Manheim Township Police Department news release says.

Police add that the victim of the photographs was unaware the photos were taken and the unwilling recipient of the email reported that the transmission was unsolicited.

Wible was elected as constable in 2015 for a six-year term which began in January 2016.

