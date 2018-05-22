× Four people charged in connection to fight, reports of shots fired in Lebanon

LEBANON — Four individuals were taken into custody Monday night following a report of a fight as well as gunshots fired.

Lebanon City Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Weidman Street at 9:18 p.m. Police say a group of four involved in the fight fled but they were apprehended a short distance from the scene. Officers recovered two firearms from the four people.

Police learned that Erick Baez-Rivera, his mother Adela Rivera-Quinones, and two others — Gadiel Ocasio and Luis Rosa-Hernandez — went to the original location with the intent for Baez-Rivera to fight another juvenile, according to the news release.

At some point during the altercation, Baez-Rivera and Ocasio allegedly fired handguns at the juvenile’s group they were fighting. Police note that the juvenile’s father allegedly fired his legally owned handgun at Baez-Rivera and Ocasio.

Police say two occupied homes and a parked unoccupied vehicle were struck by the gun fire. No one was injured.

Baez-Rivera, 16, has been charged as an adult. He faces seven counts each of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy to recklessly endangering another person, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of discharge a firearm into occupied structure and conspiracy to discharge a firearm into occupied structure and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of firearm by a minor, terroristic threats, simple assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault.

Rivera-Quinones, 31, is charged with corruption of minors and conspiracy to commit simple assault.

Ocasio, 20, faces seven counts each of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy to recklessly endangering another person, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of discharge a firearm into occupied structure and conspiracy to discharge a firearm into occupied structure and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault.

Rosa-Hernandez, 18, has been charged with conspiracy to commit simple assault.