FOX43 Capitol Beat: Auditor General Eugene DePasquale

YORK COUNTY, Pa.--Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale was a guest for this week's FOX43 Capitol Beat. The second-term democrat spoke to FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel about his proposals to fix the commonwealth's child welfare system, which he called "broken" last September.

DePasquale also gave an update to the school safety task force, formed after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February. He says Pennsylvanians are frustrated there has been no legislation passed in Harrisburg to improve school safety and students are scared. DePasquale says figuring out how to deal with student's mental health issues should be a top priority.