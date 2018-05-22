FOX43 Capitol Beat – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale (May 22, 2018)

DePasquale also gave an update to the school safety task force, formed after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February. He says Pennsylvanians are frustrated there has been no legislation passed in Harrisburg to improve school safety and students are scared. DePasquale says figuring out how to deal with student's mental health issues should be a top priority.
