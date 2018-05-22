× Jets trade former PSU quarterback Christian Hackenberg to the Raiders for a 2019 conditional 7th-round pick

NEW YORK — Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg is headed to the West Coast.

Hackenberg, the New York Jets’ second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has been traded to the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Jets HC Todd Bowles told reporters that QB Christian Hackenberg has been traded to Oakland for a 2019 conditional 7th-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2018

Hackenberg leaves for Oakland without making much of an impact in New York. He spent his first two NFL seasons buried on the Jets’ depth chart behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith, Bryce Petty and Josh McCown, and spent almost all his time on New York’s inactive list. He did not play a single down in the regular season in either of his first two years in the league.

At Penn State, Hackenberg was a three-year starter, taking over the job as a freshman in 2013. That wound up being his best season with the Nittany Lions, when he completed 231 of 392 passes for 2,955 yards and a 20 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

In his three-year college career, Hackenberg completed 685 of 1,221 attempts for 8,318 yards, 48 TDs and 31 picks.