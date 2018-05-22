× Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly sending obscene photographs of minor via email

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly sending obscene photographs of a child via email.

James Wible, 46, is facing obscene and other sexual materials and performances charges for the incident.

Between the dates of June 2017 and May 2018, Wible allegedly sent obscene photographs of a child to another person by email.

The photographs were zoomed in on the genital area and depicted the child in underwear.

The victim of the photographs was unaware the photos were taken and the unwilling recipient of the email reported that the transmission was unsolicited.