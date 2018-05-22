× Man dies in York City shooting, police say

YORK — A shooting in York City left one person dead Tuesday, according to the York City Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 200 North Penn Street around 5:50 p.m.

The victim, identified as an adult male, was transported to York Hospital via ambulance, where he later died.

Police say the man was targeted.

Earlier today, community members mourned the loss of a 20-year-old man who was killed Monday on North Franklin Street.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using the text tip line:

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message