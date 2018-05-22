Man found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery in Fawn Township shooting

YORK COUNTY — A man has been convicted in the shooting deaths of two people that occurred in September 2016, the York County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Paul Henry III was found guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder and robbery. Henry, along with his wife Veronique, entered a residence in Fawn Township and shot Danielle Taylor, 26, and Foday Cheeks, 31. After the shooting, officials said that the Henry’s searched the home for drugs after the shooting.

Veronique hanged herself in prison shortly after her arrest.

Henry potentially faces the death penalty. That penalty phase of the trial will begin Wednesday, the York County District Attorney’s Office says.