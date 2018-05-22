× Police investigating report that suspicious male approached group of kids in Clay Township, Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are investigating the report of a suspicious individual who allegedly approached a group of juveniles Tuesday morning in Clay Township.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Icehouse Hill Road and Mockingbird Circle. The suspect was believed to be driving a white work van with a ladder on top and a possible dent in the passenger side door. The man allegedly showed a knife to the juveniles, and drove off quickly when one tried to alert an adult who was nearby, police say.

The man is described as a white male, with a bald head and tanned skin. He was wearing a tie-dyed bandanna with smiley faces on it and a grey t-shirt. he may have had a grey mustache, but that is not confirmed, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Alexandria Parisi at (717) 733-0965.