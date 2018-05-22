× Regal Cinemas offers Star Wars swag for opening night of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

LANCASTER — Attention, Star Wars fans.

Those who attend Thursday’s opening night for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at participating Regal Cinemas theaters will receive a discounted drink and popcorn combo with a limited edition Star Wars-themed cup, a mini poster, and other swag from a galaxy far, far away.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens Thursday at 6 p.m. Regal Cinemas at Manor Shopping Center in Lancaster is one of the participating theaters.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover, the movie tells the origin story of Han Solo, one of Star Wars universe’s most popular heroes.

The film is rated PG-13. It is expected to break box office records for one of the largest Memorial Day opening weekends ever.