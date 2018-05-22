Showers and a few thunderstorms possible for Tuesday

SHOWERS BRIEFLY RETURN: Shower chances come back into the forecast Tuesday, but conditions rebound fast through the middle of the week. Hit and miss showers arrive a little before daybreak, and they last through the morning. Temperatures begin in the middle 50s to lower 60s. The chance for showers remains through the rest of Tuesday. Even a few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, but severe weather chances are extremely low. Worst case scenario looks like a storm or two could produce strong wind gusts during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. The showers gradually dry out through the night. Expect lows in the lower 60s. A few hazy or foggy spots are possible late.

MORE DRY TIME & SUNSHINE: Aside from an early shower Wednesday, the rest of the day is dry. Skies are partly cloudy. Temperatures are a bit warmer too, with readings in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Plenty more sunshine continues for Thursday. Temperatures are a bit warmer, with readings for many crawling into the lower 80s. Friday brings even more sunshine, and it’s warmer. The humidity starts to increase again, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The holiday weekend doesn’t look too so far. Saturday is a mainly dry day, but there is a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s. High humidity levels add a muggy feel. A much better chance for showers and thunderstorms comes on Sunday. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. It’s still quite muggy too. Memorial Day remains unsettled, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s.

