Sources: WWE 'Smackdown' heading to FOX in Fall 2019

Multiple sources are reporting that WWE ‘Smackdown’ will be headed to FOX in Fall 2019.

According to the Wrap, the WWE and FOX Sports are currently closing a deal for the program to move to FOX in 2019.

Sources say that WWE ‘Smackdown’ would air on Friday nights.

Currently, the weekly series airs on Tuesdays on the USA Network.

WWE’s ‘Raw’ series will continue to air on Mondays.