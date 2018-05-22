× Three tractor trailers involved in crash on I-81 North, police say

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Cumberland County — UPDATE: All lanes of I-81 North are now open, State Police say.

Though, the exit lane for Exit 29 remains closed.

Previously: A crash involving three tractor trailers has closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 81, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred between Exit 24 – PA 696/Fayette St. and Exit 29 – PA 174/King St., PennDOT says in a tweet.

There’s no word on any injuries.

State Police were contacted just before 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.