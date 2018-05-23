× Columbia man facing charges after attempting to flee police while in possession of cocaine

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to flee police and being found in possession of cocaine.

Matt Grab, 37, is facing possession with intent to deliver cocaine charges for the incident.

On May 10 around 4:35 p.m., police were asked to assist a state parole agent in the 100 block of N. 6th St. for a man, later identified as Grab, that was on state parole.

Upon arrival by Columbia Borough Police officers, Grab allegedly attempted to run off.

He was taken into custody after a short chase, and was found to be hiding a bag of cocaine in his underwear.