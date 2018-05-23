× Eagles release LB Mychal Kendricks

PHILADELPHIA– The first day of OTAs got off to a booming start on Tuesday.

In one of the big developments of the day, the Eagles announced they have released LB Mychal Kendricks, a move that will free up just over $4 million in cap room.

Kendricks, 28, has spent the last six seasons with Philadelphia after being drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

In 2017, Kendricks played a big role on the team after starting LB Jordan Hicks went down with a torn Achilles midway through the season.

In total, Kendricks amassed 73 tackles and two sacks in 15 games in 2017. He also added 16 tackles in the postseason as the Eagles captured their first ever Super Bowl title.

According to ESPN’s Emmanuel Acho, the team approached Kendricks about taking a pay cut of about $4.5 million and understood that he could face a reduced role this upcoming season.

Just talked W/ #Eagles Kendricks. Details of conversation:

•#Eagles asked him to take a pay cut to 1.5M from the 6M he was set to make.

•Played 60% of Snaps & 2nd leading tackler on SB winning team so felt he deserved more.

•Asked to be released or cut pre 2017 season. — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) May 22, 2018

It had been reported multiple times in the past, including during the preseason in 2017, that Kendricks wished to move on from Philadelphia.

Now, he is free to sign with any team, and is not expected to stay on the market long.