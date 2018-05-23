× Lower Paxton Township Police holding second annual High School Forensics Academy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is holding its second annual High School Forensics Academy.

The course will be held from June 18-22 and is available for any high school student or equivalent.

It is free for all students thanks to donations from Mission BBQ, but is limited to the first 20 eligible students.

Meeting times will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day of the course with locations varying. That information will be forwarded to accepted students, but there will be only one location for instruction per day.

Instruction topics will include Odontology, Entomology, Fingerprints, Blood Spatter, tool marks, glass shard analysis, death scene investigation and shooting event investigation.

Students and parents are responsible for transportation to and from the course as well as bringing a “brown bag” type of lunch.

Any questions may be forwarded to Corporal Walt Cook at wcook@lowerpaxton-pa.gov

Applications are available at the Lower Paxton Township Police Department.