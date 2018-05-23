× Man wanted in connection to crash into Swatara Township building surrenders to police

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — The man accused of chasing his ex-girlfriend in a van, eventually ramming her vehicle and causing it to crash into a building in a March 23 domestic incident, turned himself into police Wednesday after two months on the lam.

Christoper Forster surrendered to Swatara Township Police this morning, police say. He is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, and stalking in connection to the March 23 incident, which occurred on the 500 block of Second Street in Swatara Township.

He has also been charged with Indirect Criminal Contempt in connection to the incident.

According to police, Forster’s ex-wife was driving a Xfinity truck to work from her home when he began following her in his van. After ramming her vehicle, forcing it to smash into a building, he fled the scene on foot and escaped apprehension.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police say. She allegedly had a Protection From Abuse order against Forster.

After surrendering to police, Forster was taken into custody and transported to Magisterial District Judge Lenker’s Office, where he was arraigned and subsequently remanded to the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail on the criminal charge and $25,000 bail on the ICC charge.