Man who shot at State Police, injuring one trooper, to serve at least 70 years in prison

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The man who shot at State Police, injuring one trooper, at a residence in Letterkenny Township in July 2015 was sentenced Wednesday.

Larry Woodal, 46, will serve between 70 and 140 years in state prison on convictions of attempted murder, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to FOX43. The news was first reported by Public Opinion.

Troopers were called to the 4500 block of Rocky Spring Road on the night of July 17, 2015 for a report of a man firing shots off of his porch, the State Police report said. Upon arrival, troopers saw Woodal on the porch with a rifle. Police then asked him to drop the gun. He refused and began shooting, the report added.

The trooper that was struck in the leg sustained a disfiguring injury and permanent damage, Public Opinion reports.